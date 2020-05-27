https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/report-twitters-head-site-integrity-responsible-election-security-misinformation-says-nazis-white-house/

Far Left Watch posted a tweet identifying “Yoel” Roth as Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity. This young man determines what is the truth and what is not on Twitter.

Far Left Watch reported on who at Twitter is determining that CNN is more accurate than the President of the United States per yesterday’s tweet correction by Twitter.

This of course is laughable, especially after the past four years of Russia collusion lies daily coming from CNN and the mainstream media. But those lies don’t matter to Twitter and young “Yoel” who are the purveyors of what is truth and what is not. For example, young Yoel believes there are Nazis in the White House:

TRENDING: “It’s Coming” — Reporter Adam Housley on Spygate Scandal: Names to Watch… McMaster, Rosenstein and John McCain

Yesterday Twitter fact checked the President’s message regarding the crimes related to mail in voting claiming that the President is lying because far left and radical CNN and the Washington Post claim he is. These are the same entities involved in pushing the total lie for four years that the President was colluding with Russi!!

But Twitter values their lies over the truth!

Wow. Look what Twitter is doing to the President of the United States tweets. They are attaching a link then saying according to CNN and Washington Post, what he is saying is unsubstantiated. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/dMxJBGZOyX — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 26, 2020

Yoel appears to like being controversial while labeling the truth lies and lies the truth:

Somehow, regularly being told by internet strangers that I’m a soulless corporate shill is still less harsh feedback than I got from anonymous peer reviewers in my past academic life. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 25, 2020

Social media giants are corrupt and biased. They do all they can to damage and destroy the truth and the conservative point of view in the US. They are anti-free speech and should be held to the same standards other publishers are held to if they wish to edit what is shared on their sites by anyone, especially the President of the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

