A new report by the Freedom Foundation reveals 80% of the coronavirus deaths listed in Washington State “list some variation of ‘COVID-19’ in ONE of the causes of death” on the death certificate. And the state admitted that their COVID-19 death list includes shooting deaths.

Obviously, their numbers cannot be trusted.

This raises several questions on the numbers they are sharing with the public.

Via Andrew Bostom:

More ghoulish “covid19 death” over counting: WA state has included deaths from gunshot wounds as covid19 deaths , while ~80% of “covid19 deaths”, “list some variation of ‘COVID-19’ in ONE of the causes of death” on the death certificate https://t.co/SzeOsdMYte pic.twitter.com/4Vq4MRGOq4 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 27, 2020

From the Freedom Foundation report:

Today, officials at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that, as the Freedom Foundation reported on Monday, the state is counting in its COVID-19 death total the deaths of persons who tested positive for the virus but died from other causes. In remarks made during a telephonic press briefing, DOH officials even acknowledged knowingly including multiple deaths caused by gunshot wounds in the state’s COVID-19 fatality count. The Freedom Foundation’s original report, based on DOH documents and statements provided to the Foundation, concluded that, of the 828 COVID-19 deaths reported as of May 8: 681 (82 percent) “list some variation of ‘COVID-19’ in one of the causes of death” on the death certificate;

41 (5 percent) of the death certificates do not list COVID-19 as a cause of death, but indicate it was a “significant condition contributing to death.”

106 (13 percent) deaths involved persons who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have the virus listed anywhere on their death certificate as either causing or contributing to death. When asked about the Foundation’s report at a press conference Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee dismissed it as “dangerous,” “disgusting” and “malarkey.” He further accused the Freedom Foundation of “fanning these conspiracy claims from the planet Pluto” and not caring about the lives lost to COVID-19. Yet DOH officials largely confirmed the main findings of the Foundation’s report in Thursday’s briefing.

The New York Times included at least one murder victim in their list of victims they published on their front page over the weekend.

