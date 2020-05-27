https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rod-duty-flashback-jeff-sessions-thanks-rod-rosenstein-choosing-bob-mueller-junk-attempted-coup-video/

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will appear as a first witness in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe next week. Rosenstein took over the Justice Department’s fraudulent investigation of President Donald Trump knowing the basis of the probe was a complete lie. The criminal investigation went on for two years in the hopes of removing the US President from office.

It should be noted that Rosenstein KNEW Robert Mueller was suffering with senility and Rosenstein therefore KNEW that dirty cop Andrew Weissmann was running the entire investigation.

In May 2019 when Rosenstein stepped down fired AG Jeff Sessions was there to tell the deep state leader, “Rod, you did your duty!”

Let this be a reminder that the disgraceful Jeff Sessions should never be trusted with public office ever again.

[embedded content]