Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) came to the defense of former Rep. Joe Scarborough (R-Fla.) and the widower of a former Scarborough staffer after President Trump said without evidence again on Wednesday that the woman's death was "a Cold Case" that would haunt the "Morning Joe" co-host.

The president's feud with Scarborough and fellow "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski is well-documented, but Trump has recently pushed the conspiracy theory that Scarborough was involved in the death of Lori Klausutis, an aide who worked in his Florida office when Scarborough was a congressman.

Klausutis died in 2001 after an undiagnosed heart condition caused her to lose consciousness and hit her head on a desk. Her death was ruled an accident, and Scarborough was in Washington at the time.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted, “Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!”

Romney, one of Trump’s most vocal GOP critics and the only Republican senator to vote to convict him in his impeachment trial, didn’t directly mention the president directly in his response:

I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine. I don’t know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 27, 2020

Timothy Klausutis, Lori’s widower, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, asking him to remove previous tweets Trump had made about his deceased wife and Scarborough.

Twitter has apologized for the matter but says Trump’s unfounded claims will not be taken down.

Asked about the matter by reporter on Tuesday, Trump said that he saw the letter but countered that he believed Lori Klausutis’s family wanted to “get to the bottom” of her death.

