Rod Rosenstein

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will appear as a first witness in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe next week.

Rosenstein will appear before the committee chaired by Senator Lindsey Graham June 3 at 10 AM, Fox News reported.

Rosenstein appointed Robert #Mueller as special counsel in May 2017, and penned the “scope memo” to outline Mueller’s authority and scope of his investigation. #rodrosenstein@senjudiciary — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 27, 2020

Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate so-called ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ on May 17, 2017.

According to a bombshell report by the New York Times, Rosenstein was discussing wearing a wire to record Trump and oust him via the 25th Amendment around the time he appointed Mueller as special counsel.

Rosenstein began plotting Trump’s removal shortly after FBI Director Comey was fired, The New York Times reported, citing memos penned by then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

On May 17, Rosenstein drafted his first of three scope memos authorizing Mueller as special counsel to investigate Trump’s 2016 campaign and beyond.

Rosenstein’s second scope memo written in August of 2017 used Hillary Clinton’s phony dossier as a pretext to give Mueller unchecked power to rove around.

The August 2017 scope memo was finally released with redactions a few weeks ago.

The August 2017 scope memo revealed Mueller investigated Mike Flynn, a 3-star General and Trump’s National Security Advisor for the “crime” of “engaging in conversations with Russian government officials” during the Trump transition — this was after the FBI had already cleared General Flynn!

Rep. Nunes suggested that Rosenstein will likely be criminally referred to the Justice Department for his role in Russiagate.

