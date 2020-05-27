https://www.theblaze.com/news/rush-limbaugh-prayer-cancer-battle

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, 69, says that he is leaning on God’s blessings amid his battle with lung cancer.

What are the details?

Limbaugh, who announced he had advanced lung cancer earlier this year, said that his latest bout of treatment has rendered him “virtually worthless.”

Despite being beaten down by aggressive treatment, Limbaugh said that everything in his life is a blessing — including “just waking up.”

“There have been many cycles, but this is the third wave, and this current wave, I have to tell you, is kicking my ass,” he said during a Tuesday broadcast of his nationally syndicated show.

Limbaugh said that he’s only had energy to rest, relax, and recuperate from the treatment.

“Every day, I wake up and the first thing I do is thank God that I did,” he said. “Just waking up is a blessing.”

The radio host said that he is being sustained these days by prayers.

“I know many of you are praying daily and nightly,” he said. “I happen to believe that [prayers] work. I believe that they are sustaining me, and I pray for the energy to be able to do this. … I have to be honest: I do not have the energy that I used to have.”

What about the radio show?

He added that is he well aware of the fact that he may not be able to continue his regular radio show.

“My attitude is this — and the reality is — the day is gonna come where I’m not gonna be able to be here,” Limbaugh said. “I don’t know when that is, and I’m hoping that it is months, years. I’m hoping that the current cycle [of treatment] that we’re in does its magic and starts working on the tumor as the clinical trial drugs did. But regardless, the day is gonna come where it isn’t gonna be possible to be here every day, and who knows? It may not be possible to be here for three hours a day.

“Any chance to do the show,” he continued, “I’m gonna take it.”

