https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-scarborough-death-toll-twitter-lori-klausutis/2020/05/27/id/969155

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of slamming him and others to distract Americans from the fact that the coronavirus death toll in the United States is nearing 100,000.

“He wants to distract you. He wants to distract the press,” Scarborough said during his program’s opener. “He wants to distract everybody from the fact that the United States of America is moving up to 100,000 dead Americans from a pandemic that he said was hyped up as a hoax by the media to bring him down, and predicted time and again that nobody would die.”

Scarborough, a frequent Trump critic, has come under fire from the president through several tweets calling for a “cold case” investigation into the death of Lori Klausutis, an aide of Scarborough’s when he was a Republican representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District from 1995-2001. Her husband, T.J. Klausutis, wrote a letter to Twitter asking that Trump’s tweets about his late wife be removed, as autopsies have proven that she did not die as a result of foul play, but the social media giant has refused.

Trump uses such attacks, Scarborough said, as a distraction from his own words that coronavirus infections would go away.

“He doesn’t want anyone to remember what he’s said, so his charges become more vile, more cruel, and callous,” said Scarborough. “He only wants one thing to happen. He wants you to take your eye off the ball.”

Scarborough added that it is the responsibility of all Americans to stay focused and “not listen to the president but listen to the president’s doctors” such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

Scarborough called on Trump to allow Klausutis to rest in peace, adding that he had not known her well at the time of her death.

He said she’d been working at a bank when she decided that she wanted to “do something good for the country,” which led her to work in one of his annex offices. Since her death, conspiracy theories have swirled that have sullied her name.

“Donald Trump is right, it wasn’t his original scummy thought,” he said. “Instead, your attacks pass through me and they terrorize a family that has not been able to let their loved one rest in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

