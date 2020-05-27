https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/martha-mcsally-arizona-california-republican/2020/05/27/id/969317

An influx of Californian’s are changing the political landscape in Arizona some, but the state is still “right of center” and Americans there still want a secure border, according to Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., on Newsmax TV.

“The pandemic has also woken some people up: Borders actually matter,” McSally told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

She did acknowledge there is a bit of a move to the left in Arizona, though, as those fleeing “failed policies” in California are bringing more Democrat voters to her state.

“The demographics are changing,” she told host Greg Kelly. “Some people have left California because of the failed policies there, but they don’t change their voter registration at the border between Arizona and California. We’re still right of center in Arizona.”

Asked about problematic polling numbers, McSally dismissed them as too early to determine anything in the race that will culminate in November, both in her hotly contested race against Democrat Mark Kelly, the former astronaut and husband of ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

“I just don’t get freaked out about the numbers, OK?” McSally said. “This election is a long, long way away. Now, we are spending the time making sure we can get through this pandemic, get people back to work, hold China accountable.”

