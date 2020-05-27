https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/shocking-planned-parenthood-officials-admit-oath-selling-aborted-baby-body-parts/
Can you get any more evil than this? Planned Parenthood officials reportedly shared under oath that they indeed sold aborted baby body parts.
BREAKING:
Multiple Planned Parenthood officials have admitted under oath to trafficking the body parts & organs of babies they slaughtered.
These are criminal acts.@TheJusticeDept, #ShutThemDownhttps://t.co/KiedxtPIab
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 26, 2020
Live Action reported yesterday, that under oath, officials of Planned Parenthood stated that they did sell aborted baby body parts:
An explosive new video from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) contradicts past claims from Planned Parenthood that the corporation never participated in the sale of aborted baby body parts but merely donated them and was compensated for expenses. Featuring testimony from Planned Parenthood officials under oath in 2019, as well as documents from those officials’ admissions, the video shows these executives and directors admitting to actually selling body parts, which is illegal.
Numerous depositions are featured in the video, including from Tram Nguyen (Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast’s Senior Director of Abortion Access), Dr. Dorothy Furgerson (Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte), and Dr. Deborah Nucatola, the former senior director of medical services for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, among others. More testimony and documents are available on the CMP website.
In addition, they provided a tape of these testimonies:[embedded content]