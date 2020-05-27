http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/zfzn-k_BOrk/some-good-advice-for-president-trump.php

John has written about President Trump’s recent tweets regarding Joe Scarborough. Trump is suggesting that, nineteen years ago, an aid to Scarborough, whose death was found to be the result of a heart attack, may have been murdered. And Trump advocates the opening of a “cold case against Psycho Joe Scarborough” in connection with the staffer’s death.

Trump tweets these things without pointing to any evidence that the staffer was the victim of foul play. The best he can do is to say that “some people” think Scarborough “got away with murder.” That kind of language is usually a sign that a smear is in progress.

Rep. Liz Cheney offered Trump this advice:

I do think the president should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation. And it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died.

I don’t care if Trump tweets about Scarborough, but he should stop tweeting about the death of the staffer. Trump has no basis for claiming foul play by Scarborough (who was 900 miles away from the scene of the staffer’s death) and, as Cheney says, he’s causing pain to the woman’s family.

John called Trump’s tweets on this matter “dumb.” That’s probably the kindest way one can truthfully describe them. I think they are sickening.

