President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that mail-in ballots will be “substantially fraudulent,” but states are still considering it as an option to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus during election season, CBS News reports.

More than a dozen states have postponed their presidential primaries and increased access to mail-in voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Five states currently allow entirely mail-in elections: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Michigan, and California have all taken steps to expand access to mail-in ballots. Vermont’s Senate is currently considering legislation that would mail an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state ahead of the general election.

A recent Gallup poll shows that a majority of Americans, 64%, support mail-in voting for all Americans, though Democrats are much more likely to support the policy than Republicans, at 83% to 40%. However, about half of Americans, 49%, said they think that mail-in ballots will result in more fraud, while 29% said the level of fraud will remain the same, and 20% said it will be lower if all voters cast their ballots by mail.

“Attitudes around both voting by mail in general and concern about it causing more voter fraud are politically polarized. Non-registered adults are more likely to favor voting by mail than respondents who identify as registered voters, which could be an indication that non-registered adults may indeed vote if given the mail option,” Gallup notes.

