(CBS) — The first Fort Worth students to return to school classrooms will be back as early as next week after campuses were closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four elementary schools in the district are preparing now to have students back on campus for summer school.

A total of about 300 students are expected across the four locations.

