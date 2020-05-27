https://www.theepochtimes.com/thousands-of-protesters-gather-in-minneapolis-after-unarmed-man-dies-after-encounter-with-police_3366273.html

MINNEAPOLIS—Hours after four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, protesters filled the street over the death of an unarmed man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, “I can’t breathe,” while a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The death of the unarmed man—later identified as George Floyd—prompted thousands of protesters around the scene of Monday evening’s deadly incident in a boisterous but peaceful rally. Many in the crowd wore facial coverings to protect against the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

But the gathering took an unruly turn around dusk as police in riot gear fired tear gas and non-lethal bean-bag rounds into the crowds while protesters hurled water bottles and other projectiles, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Local news footage showed some demonstrators vandalizing the outside of a police precinct station and a squad car. The unrest appeared to have dissipated after dark as rain fell.

The day began with Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo telling reporters that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had opened an inquiry at his request into the fatal arrest caught on video the night before.

Mayor Jacob Frey said at the same news briefing that regardless of the investigation’s outcome, it was clear the death of the man in custody, later identified as George Floyd, was unjustified.

The mayor later announced the termination of four officers on Twitter, saying, “This is the right call.”

‘I Can’t Breathe’

The case was eerily reminiscent of the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, an unarmed man in New York City, who died after being put in a police chokehold and telling the officers, “I can’t breathe.”

Eric Garner (R) poses with his children during a family outing. (Family photo via National Action Network/AP Photo)

The officers involved in Monday’s encounter were responding to a report of a forgery in progress, and found a man fitting the suspect’s description, Floyd, aged in his 40s, in a car, according to a police department account.

After Floyd got out of the car, the department said, there was a physical altercation between the officers and Floyd. Floyd was handcuffed, and he appeared to be in medical distress, according to police.

Cell phone footage taken by an onlooker does not show what precipitated the confrontation. It opens with Floyd lying beside the rear wheel of a vehicle, with an officer pinning him to the street by pressing a knee into Floyd’s neck.

Floyd can be heard repeatedly moaning and gasping while he pleads, “Please, I can’t breathe, please, man,” as bystanders gather around, growing increasingly agitated and shouting at police to let him up. After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in a hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 26, 2020. (Eric Miller/Reuters)

A still image taken from a social media video shows police reportedly using tear gas and flash grenades against protesters demonstrating after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 26, 2020. (Twitter/@SCIENCEBYMAIL via Reuters)

An ambulance took the suspect to the hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. No weapons were involved, and no officers were hurt in the incident, according to police.

In the case of Garner, he was placed in a banned chokehold by a police officer trying to arrest him for illegally selling loose cigarettes on the street.

Garner’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry during Tuesday nights protests.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, retained by Floyd’s family, said in a statement that officers’ “abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.”

By Eric Miller via Reuters

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

