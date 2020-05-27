https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-campaign-manager-promised-2018-confront-big-tech-censorship-yet-weak-response-twitter-stifling-president-trumps-speech-complete-joke/

On March 7, 2018, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale warned Facebook to keep the playing field level.

Parscale warned Facebook that “We are watching you.”

Hey @facebook @Twitter @Google we are watching. 👀 This is your opportunity to make sure the playing field is level. #MAGA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 7, 2018

Sadly, since that tweet two years ago, the Trump administration and Republicans have done nothing as Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube continue to eliminate conservative content and publishers on a daily basis.

TRENDING: “It’s Coming” — Reporter Adam Housley on Spygate Scandal: Names to Watch… McMaster, Rosenstein and John McCain

Facebook has been shutting down traffic to conservative websites since the 2016 election.

Conservatives dominated social media in 2016 when they were able to get the truth out – uncensored. Facebook ended that in 2017 and 2018.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with two of the top conservative publishers in America last year.

Here at The Gateway Pundit our Facebook traffic was decimated after we were ranked as the 4th most influential conservative publisher in the 2016 election.

We were supportive of President Trump so Facebook was forced to act.

The fact that Facebook is targeting conservative publishers should not be a surprise to Gateway Pundit readers.

We have been reporting on this for several months years now.

This influence map below by Columbia Journalism Review shows the top Facebook influencers during the 2016 election.

And here is that same map showing the conservative publishers who have been targeted by Facebook since 2017.

Facebook has eliminated content from a vast majority of top conservative publishers since 2017.

Facebook continues to target conservative publishers and conservative news.

How does this happen in America?

We have lost our freedom of speech — the tech giants took it from us… And Republicans have done NOTHING!

Russians buy a few Facebook ads. Leftists: This is horrendous! This is election meddling! Democracy is at stake! Facebook bans most of the people who helped get Trump elected. Leftists (and boomers): Hur dur muh private company can do what it likes. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

On Tuesday Twitter added a fake fact-check to President Trump’s tweet on mail-in voting scandals.

Conservative Michael Coudrey caught this earlier today on a Trump tweet on mail-in voter fraud!

Wow. Look what Twitter is doing to the President of the United States tweets. They are attaching a link then saying according to CNN and Washington Post, what he is saying is unsubstantiated. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/dMxJBGZOyX — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) May 26, 2020

Here’s another look at how his tweet will look in incognito mode.

Twitter is running “fact-checks” on the president’s tweets in support of mail-in voting!

In response to Twitter censoring the President’s account Trump Campaign Manager posted this tweet.

Partnering with biased fake news ‘fact checkers’ is a smoke screen to lend Twitter’s obvious political tactics false credibility. There are many reasons we pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and clear political bias is one of them.https://t.co/oqgTq32KxS — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 26, 2020

That was it?

The President of the United States is being censored with bogus fact-checks and that is all his campaign manager can offer?

What the hell?

Brad Parscale OBVIOUSLY does not know or does not care about tech censorship of conservatives.

He certainly is not acting like it!

Maybe Brad Parscale is not up to the job of Trump Campaign Manager?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

