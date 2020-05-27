https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-floyd-death-i-cant-breathe-minneapolis/2020/05/27/id/969291

President Donald Trump is expecting a “full report” on the death of George Floyd, who video showed was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Very, very sad, sad event,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at Cape Canaveral, Florida, touring the Kennedy Space Center before a scrubbed SpaceX test flight by two NASA astronauts.

“We are going to look at it and get a report [Thursday], and we get back and we’re going to get a very full report. Very sad day.”

The comments were repeated via tweets Wednesday night:

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd….

Trump continued:

“….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by the officer’s by his neck. The killing of the unarmed black man by a white police officer has led to unrest and protests.

Video recorded shows Floyd telling the officers he could not breathe.

The four police officers involved have been immediately fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and are being investigated by local authorities and the FBI.

“Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked during a news conference Wednesday, per The Hill. “If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants the Justice Department Civil Rights Division to investigate the death.

“We have to get to the root of all this,” Biden said during a virtual event earlier in the day, per the report. “You know, we have to ensure that the Floyd family receive the justice they’re entitled to, and as a nation . . . we have to work relentlessly to eradicate these systemic failures that inflict so much damage on not just one family, one community but on the people of color all across this nation.”

