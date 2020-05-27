https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Joe-Scarborough-Twitter-MSNBC-Lori-Klausutis/2020/05/27/id/969207

President Donald Trump is not laying off of his controversial jabs at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough that allege his involvement in the death of a former staffer.

The president has repeatedly brought up an incident that involved the death of one of Scarborough’s employees when he was a Florida congressman in 2001. Lori Klausutis, 29, was found dead in a congressional office from a head injury. Her death was ruled an accident, but Trump has insinuated there is more to the story and that somehow Scarborough may have been involved.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, he referenced the incident again.

“Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case,” Trump wrote. “He knows what is happening!”

The Wednesday comment comes after Trump tweeted about the incident on Tuesday. He said he couldn’t take credit for the idea of opening a “Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough” because it was not a “Donald Trump original thought.”

But he said he would “always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

Lori’s husband asked Twitter to remove Trump’s posts referencing Lori’s death.

Scarborough tweeted Wednesday morning excerpts from an opinion article on the debacle that ran in the Los Angeles Times .

“The fact that her widower should have to even make his anguished plea public — and the fact that Twitter has, so far, shrugged it off — speaks to the moral bankruptcy of our hyperpolarized age,” he tweeted from the article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

