President Donald Trump continued on Wednesday to focus attention on his allegations against former President Barack Obama.

“OBAMAGATE MAKES WATERGATE LOOK LIKE SMALL POTATOES!” the president declared in a tweet.

In another post on Twitter, Trump wrote that “New papers make CLEAR that the Obama Administration SPIED, in an unprecedented manner, on the Trump Campaign and beyond, and even on the United States Senate. Nobody would ever have believed that this level of illegality and corruption would be taking place in our beautiful USA!”

The president’s remarks came a day after Twitter added a fact-checking label to a Trump tweet, the first time it has done so for the president, CBS News reported. The tweet now includes a link guiding users to information debunking Trump’s false claims about mail-in voting fraud.

Recently, Trump has posted hundreds of items on Twitter about Obamagate, with many of the tweets containing links to articles, which, he claims, offer proof of what he has called “the biggest political crime in American history,” according to RTE.

However, Trump has been very vague about exactly what crime is involved in the controversy, stating, “Obamagate. It’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on from before I even got elected. And it’s a disgrace that it happened.”

When pressed by reporters to state the specific crime, Trump said “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.”

