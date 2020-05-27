https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-twitter-ballots-fact-check/2020/05/27/id/969158

President Donald Trump is threatening to close down social media platforms that “totally silence conservatives’ voices.”

Trump’s comments came in Wednesday morning tweets after Twitter added fact-check labels a day earlier to two of his posts regarding mail-in voting in California.

In his latest tweets, Trump wrote: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016.

“We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

Twitter added the fact-check labels to a pair of presidential tweets on Tuesday after Trump claimed there is no way “mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”

Those tweets focused primarily on California’s efforts to expand mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter said the tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional contest around mail-in ballots.”

