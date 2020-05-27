http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HRWxK-dDous/

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has threatened to ‘close down’ social media outlets he claims are “silencing conservative voices.”

Later in the day, the president, locked in a growing feud with the social media giant Twitter, teased: “Big action to follow!”

In a pair of morning tweets, Trump said: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

“We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.”

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots.”

“Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

Later, he added: “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

Trump warned Twitter on Wednesday not to “silence conservative voices.”Credit: AP:Associated Press

Wednesday’s warning comes a day after Twitter took the unprecedented step of prompting readers to check facts in tweets sent by Trump, warning his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.

The blue exclamation mark notification prompted readers to “get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

Users were then directed to a page with news articles and information on the topic aggregated by Twitter staffers.

A headline at the top of the page stated: “Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.”

That title was followed by a "what you need to know" section correcting three allegedly false or misleading claims made in the tweets. Twitter confirmed this was the first time it had applied a fact-checking label to a tweet by the president. The social networking service said the fact-checking service was an extension of its new "misleading information" policy introduced this month to combat misinformation about the coronavirus.

