https://www.dailywire.com/news/tulsi-gabbard-drops-defamation-suit-against-hillary-clinton-for-allegedly-calling-her-a-russian-asset

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has dropped her defamation suit against former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who allegedly smeared her as a “Russian asset” for being the only moderate Democrat with some integrity on the debate stage during the presidential primary.

“While they remain certain of the action’s legal merit, they are just as certain that this new COVID and post-COVID world require them to focus their time and attention on other priorities, including defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rather than righting the wrongs here,” Gabbard’s attorneys said when dismissing the legal action, as reported by Fox News.

The lawsuit claimed, among other things, that Hillary Clinton was “extremely angry—to put it mildly—that Tulsi endorsed Senator Sanders over her” during the 2016 election while contending the former first lady had “no basis for making her false assertions.”

The feud between Gabbard and Clinton erupted into a social media firestorm last year when the former first lady said that Russia was grooming a female Democratic candidate for a third-party run during an appearance on the podcast “Campaign HQ.” Though Clinton did not mention Gabbard by name, the implication was clear.

“I think they have got their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton said. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

“That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset — I mean, totally,” she continued. “They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate. So I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most needed.”

Gabbard immediately took to Twitter to blast Clinton as “the queen of warmongers.”

“Great! Thank you [Hillary Clinton],” Gabbard said. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why,” she continued. “Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

Tulsi Gabbard ended her presidential campaign this past March and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It’s clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen, Vice President Joe Biden, to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election,” she said. “I’m confident that he will lead our country, guided by the spirit of aloha respect and compassion, and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.”

