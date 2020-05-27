https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-lashes-out-over-biased-tweets-from-top-employee-leave-our-employees-out-of-this

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lashed out after biased tweets from the social media company’s “Head Of Site Integrity” were revealed on Tuesday, telling critics to “leave our employees out of this.”

“Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this,” Dorsey said. “We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

“This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth,’” Dorsey added. “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

The news came after Fox News reported late on Tuesday night a series of biased and inflammatory tweets from Yoel Roth, who is Twitter’s “Head of Site Integrity”:

Roth has previously referred to Trump and his team as “ACTUAL NAZIS,” mocked Trump supporters by saying that “we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason,” and called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a “personality-free bag of farts.” Last August, Twitter suspended McConnell’s Twitter account, prompting the GOP to threaten to cut off advertising on the site until Twitter relented.

The move comes as White House Press Secretary told reporters on Wednesday evening that President Donald Trump was planning to sign an executive order tomorrow “pertaining to social media.”

Shortly after the news broke about the executive order, Trump tweeted: “Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!”

Trump issued a stern warning to social media companies early Wednesday morning, writing, “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.”

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country,” Trump continued. “It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

Trump also promoted a video clip from Fox Business that highlighted the biased tweets from Roth.

In a separate tweet, Trump added: “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

