http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mpS56ncnxao/

The Twitter official responsible for the platform’s fact-checking policy has tweeted that members of the Trump administration are “Nazis,” among other false and inflammatory statements on the platform.

Yoel Roth, whose official job title is “Head of Site Integrity,” explained the platform’s new policy in a May 11 blog post on “misleading information” on coronavirus.

“In serving the public conversation, our goal is to make it easy to find credible information on Twitter and to limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content,” he said.

Twitter appears to have applied that policy to a broader category of assertions, moving beyond COVID-19 to President Donald Trump’s claim on Tuesday that vote-by-mail would lead to more voter fraud — a prediction with which even some Democrats have agreed.

Subsequently, Twitter slapped a “get the facts” label on Trump’s tweets about voter fraud — and provided links to CNN and the Washington Post, two avowedly anti-Trump outlets that enthusiastically pushed the Russia collusion hoax.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Critics on Twitter, ironically, pointed out that Roth’s own tweets include exactly the kind of misleading and abusive content that Twitter’s policy purports to limit.

“Every time a cute boy uses an Android phone, I die inside” is the new “Every time a cute boy tells me he’s a Republican, I die inside.” — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) December 3, 2011

I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 9, 2016

“Today on Meet The Press, we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days…” —What I hear whenever Kellyanne is on a news show — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

How does a personality-free bag of farts like Mitch McConnell actually win elections? — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) July 28, 2017

Yes, that person in the pink hat is clearly a bigger threat to your brand of feminism than ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

Roth has also defended his use of the homophobic slur “fag” on the Twitter platform:

Amazing: http://tr.im/psn8. My favorite quote: “What’s ‘non sequitur’ mean? Do I look it up in a Fag-to-English dictionary?” — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) June 23, 2009

@tone_def I disagree. Trans is a category worth being linguistically destabilized in the same way we did gay with “fag.” — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) February 4, 2013

As Breitbart News’ Allum Bokhari reported, Tuesday’s intervention is believed to be the first time that the company has used a fact-checking label on one of Trump’s tweets. It is not clear why Twitter chose a tweet about voting by mail.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

