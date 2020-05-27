http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/YcgrtV4o7DA/

The COVI-PASS website bills the tech as “the World’s most secure Digital Health Passport, built on patented technology, awarded the ‘Seal of Excellence’ by the European Commission and being used by various United Nations Projects.”

The “VCode” itself is described as an end-all tech that can store every sensitive detail about your life using military-grade encryption software.

“Assign any form of information to your own VCode® securely. Your VCode® can store anything from identity details, in case of emergency information, health records, payment methods, car registration numbers, business card details, social media links and much more all from the same code.”

The company states that the technology will “allow” people to go back to work “safely,” suggesting the technology could be mandatory in order to return to work.

“As a secure Digital Health Passport, COVI-PASS™ links and displays a certified Covid-19 test result to the user’s Health and Immunoresponse, using a secure biometric gateway, allowing individuals to return to work and life safely,” the website states.

“COVI-PASS™, biometrically accessed on a mobile phone, or held on a key fob or RFID, provides a unique authenticated gateway for Government / Health Services and Businesses to ensure a safe work environment.”

A sports marketing company called Redstrike Group is partnering with VST Enterprises to introduce the tech for group sporting events, saying that people will only be able to return to daily life after they’ve been “officially tested.”

“Redstrike Group and its partner, Manchester-based cyber-security firm VST Enterprises, is delivering ground-breaking digital passport solution to governments, healthcare organizations, sports federations, leagues and clubs around the world. The VCode Digital Health Passport enables individuals who have been officially tested to start returning to work and daily activities in a safe and secure environment.”

As we reported last month, depopulation czar Bill Gates touted “immunity passports” as a means of contact tracing the U.S. population in order to reopen the economy.

“An even better solution would be the broad, voluntary adoption of digital tools,” wrote in the Washington Post. “For example, there are apps that will help you remember where you have been; if you ever test positive, you can review the history or choose to share it with whoever comes to interview you about your contacts.”

“And some people have proposed allowing phones to detect other phones that are near them by using Bluetooth and emitting sounds that humans can’t hear. If someone tested positive, their phone would send a message to the other phones, and their owners could get tested. If most people chose to install this kind of application, it would probably help some.”

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down the globalist plot to roll out Mark of the Beast tech in the name of public health that will really be used to consolidate global power and enslave humanity.

