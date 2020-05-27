http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BP6zFunp_AI/

A Minneapolis AutoZone near the area where protesters reportedly looted nearby businesses has been set on fire Wednesday evening as demonstrators take to the streets over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday after a police officer put his knee on his neck while detaining him, according to reports.

Several journalists shared photos and video of the burning Autozone, which is also near Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct, where protesters and police officers engaged in a tense standoff in the afternoon. Des Moines Register photographer Zach Boyden-Holmes noted that the blaze was started by protesters.

Protesters have started a fire in the autozone next to the police precinct #GeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/UI13FjXVEN — Zach Boyden-Holmes (@Boydenphoto) May 28, 2020

A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

The smoke billowing from the Auto Zone pic.twitter.com/Bqnypu8nr9 — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

AutoZone at the corner of Minnehaha and Lake has a fire burning inside of a broken window. The store is right across the street from the police station. pic.twitter.com/SZDe2qvfYZ — Tyler Davis (@TDavisDMR) May 28, 2020

Autozone and Target are on fire pic.twitter.com/GQ1vu8DJpx — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Earlier Wednesday evening, dozens of apparent looters stole televisions and groceries from the Target store on Lake Street, shows multiple videos shared to social media by Fox 9 reporter Karen Scullin.

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

The inside of the Target is smoky; people are trying to break into the cash registers. Alarm is blaring pic.twitter.com/qfd97sfNTr — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

A Target spokesperson said:

We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. We decided to close our Lake Street store earlier today and worked to ensure all of our team members were accounted for and safe. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. Until further notice, our store will remain closed.

Other reported looters were seen at Dollar Tree, a liquor store, and a tobacco store, according to ABC 5.

The protests came as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the arrest of the police officer seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck before his death.

The mayor urged Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against the officer, whom the city identified as Derek Chauvin. In a video taken by a witness, Chauvin can be seen kneeling and putting pressure on the neck of George Floyd, who struggled and said he couldn’t breathe.

Police called an ambulance for Floyd after he became unconscious. He later died at the hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

“Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey asked during a news conference Wednesday. “If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now and I cannot come up with an answer to that question.”

The mayor said his call for charges agains Chauvin is based on the footage from the scene.

