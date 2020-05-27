http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-11G3GEsa60/

Protesters avenging the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops lashed out on Wednesday, smashing up the 3rd Precinct police station.

Video shows protesters, many of them masked, throwing rocks through the windows.

Another attempted to throw a steel barrier into the building:

Another angle:

Other video showed agitators smashing up squad cars:

Another participant who said she was on the scene posted a video showing officers on the roof of the building, and she said they were firing rubber bullets at protesters in the street:

Protesters took to the streets after George Floyd died after being detained by Minneapolis police on Monday. Four officers were fired after the incident and President Trump has called for a Department of Justice to investigate.

