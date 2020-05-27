https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-gop-leader-mccarthy-explodes-house-floor-congress-holds-first-ever-vote-proxy-one-democrat-voted-seven-times/

The House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since adoption of its party-line rule!

“The House made its will clear two weeks ago when it voted to implement remote voting by proxy and other necessary measures to ensure that Congress can continue to protect lives and livelihoods,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses.”

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said proxy voting in the House is a “dereliction of its duty by its members.”

TRENDING: “F*CK TRUMP” – Kathy Griffin Tells Jim Acosta How to Kill President Trump …So Where Are the Twitter Police?

McCarthy says proxy voting in the House is a “dereliction of its duty by its members.” McCarthy says the proxy vote impacts the votes of “48 million constituents” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2020

McCarthy says whatever is passed cannot become law.

McCarthy on proxy voting: There will be more Republicans on the floor voting in person compared to Democrats..whatever is passed cannot become law..because it is unconstitutional — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 27, 2020

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said the proxy vote is an “unprecedented corruption of Congressional process.”

71 Democrats vote “by proxy” in first vote since adoption of their party-line rule. An unprecedented corruption of Congressional process. I’m here in Washington meeting my responsibility. Sunny weather. Perfectly safe for most. Just a touch of courage required. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/o9Sww4ARyU — Rep. Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) May 27, 2020

One Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress!

A Democrat from Maryland just voted seven times on legislation in Congress. This is NOT what the Founders had in mind when they created representative democracy. One representative should equal one vote. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 27, 2020

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy went off on the Democrats from the House floor over Dems’s plan to vote by proxy.

“The Constitution of the United States spells it out many times. → Congress must physically assemble and hold a quorum in order to conduct the People’s business,” Kevin McCarthy said.

MUST WATCH:

Minority Leader McCarthy EXPLODES from House floor over the Democrats’ plan for unconstitutional proxy voting. This is a MUST-WATCH: pic.twitter.com/h0irMlSW6f — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

