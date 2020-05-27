https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-gop-leader-mccarthy-explodes-house-floor-congress-holds-first-ever-vote-proxy-one-democrat-voted-seven-times/

The House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since adoption of its party-line rule!

“The House made its will clear two weeks ago when it voted to implement remote voting by proxy and other necessary measures to ensure that Congress can continue to protect lives and livelihoods,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses.”

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said proxy voting in the House is a “dereliction of its duty by its members.”

McCarthy says whatever is passed cannot become law.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said the proxy vote is an “unprecedented corruption of Congressional process.”

One Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress!

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy went off on the Democrats from the House floor over Dems’s plan to vote by proxy.

“The Constitution of the United States spells it out many times. → Congress must physically assemble and hold a quorum in order to conduct the People’s business,” Kevin McCarthy said.

