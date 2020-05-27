https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-joe-biden-may-have-pulled-an-eric-swalwell-during-live-stream-campaign-issues-statement

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may have had an embarrassing moment today during a live stream event that he participated in after a flatulence sound was heard during the broadcast.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a clip of the incident and wrote: “Did @JoeBiden just pull an Eric Swalwell? 🤣”

The mention of Swalwell referred to a video clip from late last year that showed Swalwell having a similar moment on MSNBC with then-host Chris Matthews.

“A livestreamed campaign video chat between presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday was briefly muffled by the sound of what appeared to be a very wet fart,” BuzzFeed News reported. “[Biden] appeared to lean back in his chair at the same time as the noise, while Wolf appeared to blink and shake his head shortly after.”

The Biden campaign responded to the incident by telling BuzzFeed News in a statement: “Glad you’re putting resources into this important story.”

WATCH:

