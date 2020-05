https://thehill.com/499714-watch-live-nasa-and-spacex-launch-astronauts-to-space

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday, marking the first time the U.S. will send humans into space since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011.

President Trump is scheduled to attend the event at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Watch live in the video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook