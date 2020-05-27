https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-protesters-break-into-target-loot-store-in-response-to-death-of-george-floyd-its-chaos-out-here

Protests continued to erupt in Minneapolis and across the nation on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black male who died after an officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest, a viral video shows.

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death.

Protesters busted into a Target store and looted goods, local reporters said Wednesday, uploading videos of the criminal acts.

“While the protest at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has been a peaceful and mournful scene, WCCO’s Jeff Wagner witnessed dozens of people looting the Target store near the 3rd Precinct, beginning just before 7 p.m. There are also reports of other neighboring businesses being looted,” reported a CBS affiliate.

“People busted it open,” Wagner reported from inside the store, via Facebook Live (which can be viewed below). “The Target has been closed, but people just busted it open.”

“People are looting; people are looting in Target right now,” he continued, panning his cell phone camera across the store. “People are legitimately looting in Target right now. People are loading up carts, taking what they can. This is legitimately happening.”

The video shows folks sprinting inside the destroyed store, grabbing TVs and other goods, filling up carts, and rushing outside without paying.

“It’s chaos out here,” the reporter later added. “That guy’s got a TV right there. He unplugged a TV and he’s walking out with it.”

The video of Floyd’s arrest went viral earlier this week.

“An eight-minute clip filmed by a person on the street shows Floyd telling police he can’t breath and begging the cop on top of him to stop before he falls unconscious,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street.”

“He’s not even resisting arrest right now, bro,” one bystander is heard telling the officers. “You’re f***ing stopping his breathing right now, you think that’s cool?”

Hundreds gathered in protest on Tuesday, triggering police dressed in riot gear to fire rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowds surrounding a police precinct.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he directed the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate Floyd’s death.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump wrote on Twitter, as noted by The Daily Wire. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

WATCH:

Looting at the Target next to Minneapolis PD 3rd Precinct. The store is closed but the windows were smashed. WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota Posted by Jeff Wagner WCCO on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

