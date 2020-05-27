https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-unsealed-video-shows-planned-parenthood-execs-under-oath-discussing-baby-body-parts-sales

On Tuesday, the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) released an explosive video that appears to show Planned Parenthood executives admitting that they charged a fee to medical companies for aborted baby body parts directly, despite the taxpayer-funded organization claiming their only “fees” were for transportation and other legal services.

David Daleiden, project lead for CMP, alleged in a press release that the video (which can be viewed below) is more confirmation that Planned Parenthood lied to the public and Congress about aborted baby trafficking.

“The time has come for federal consequences for Planned Parenthood,” Daleiden said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood lied to the public and to Congress, but now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Planned Parenthood sold fetal body parts, commodifying living children in the womb and treating pregnant women like a cash crop.”

“The U.S. Department of Justice must escalate the enforcement of laws against fetal trafficking to the highest level of priority,” he added.

The video, which is of court records and proceedings, shows emails and contracts, and features testimony from Planned Parenthood executives appearing to discuss the selling of baby body parts at certain corporation affiliates.

Pro-life organization LiveAction argues that the video “disputes the argument that money received was nothing more than reimbursement for costs sustained by Planned Parenthood. Testimony revealed that payment was only made to Planned Parenthood if StemExpress was able to obtain ‘usable’ body parts from one of its abortion centers — meaning Planned Parenthood deceived the public when it claimed it only collected reimbursements for employees’ time and costs.”

As noted by CMP, “42 U.S. Code 289g-2 broadly forbids the exchange of valuable consideration for fetal tissue.”

“While the law allows for reimbursements of specific costs when donating fetal organs, those reimbursements must meet specific guidelines;” LiveAction continued, “they must be fees associated with transportation, processing, and other such costs. Planned Parenthood did none of these things, yet they collected money when they provided StemExpress with marketable body parts.”

Additionally, while the abortion giant told the New York Times that they “rebuffed” a contract to sell aborted baby livers for $750 each and $1600 for liver/thymus pairs, emails and testimony from Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast’s Senior Director of Abortion Access Tram Nguyen appears to reveal that she was looking to “move forward” with a deal.

At just one affiliate, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the clinic reportedly took in $25,000 in just three months from deals for aborted baby body parts, invoices showed. Founder and CEO of Planned Parenthood partner Advanced Bioscience Resources, Linda Tracy, was repeatedly told by her lawyer on video not to disclose how much the company was taking in.

Planned Parenthood is currently not charged with any violations of U.S. code and has yet to fall under an investigation over the matter of selling or exchanging fetal tissue.

“PPMM does over 17,000 abortions a year, and unsealed invoices show PPMM making $25,000 in just 3 months from StemExpress,” CMP said. “When asked how much money an abortion clinic could make per year from selling fetal body parts, the founder and CEO of Planned Parenthood partner Advanced Bioscience Resources, Linda Tracy, was forbidden by her lawyer to answer.”

