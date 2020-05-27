https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/twitter-police-ice-cube-spreads-vicious-racist-rumor-twitter-minnesota-cop-killed-black-man-racist-trump-supporter/

A Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck on Monday.

The victim said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.

The black man then died during the arrest. The officer killed him.

Four police officers were fired after the incident.

Of course, there were anti-police riots in Minneapolis on Tuesday night following the brutal police assault.

And leave it to Leftists to pour gasoline on the fire.

TRENDING: “F*CK TRUMP” – Kathy Griffin Tells Jim Acosta How to Kill President Trump …So Where Are the Twitter Police?

Rapper Ice Cube spread the vicious rumor that the killer police officer is a racist Trump supporter.

Anything to stir up the hate, hey Ice Cube?

Of course, this was complete horsesh*t.

The man in the racist hat is fraudster Johathan Lee Riches.

Mark Dice responded–

That’s NOT the cop, dumbass. It’s professional troll and fraudster Jonathan Lee Riches. Maybe twitter should be adding fact check notices to your tweets instead of the Presidents. But congratulations on pouring gasoline on the fire, moron. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 27, 2020

Rosie Memos has more on the fraudster.

The photo is “Johnathan Lee Riches” you’re making him very happy right now. In the past he’s pretended to be Adam Lanzas uncle at Sandy Hook, Jews for Trump days after shooting and he created a fake Covington page. Congrats @icecube you’ve been trolled. https://t.co/fE7mYnLFbd pic.twitter.com/aXtzN1J1r7 — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) May 27, 2020

Still more…

Twitter has not fact-checked this hateful, racist tweet. And Ice Cube still has his account.

It’s Democrat privilege in action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

