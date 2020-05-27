http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/XpQzSVbqqzY/why-your-social-security-could-be-cut-next-year-11590598671

Ugh. Seen the price of eggs lately? Up 16.1% in April, according to the Department of Labor’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI). And that’s not all. Meat, poultry, fish, baked goods, beverages, dairy are up. Fruits and vegetables too. They all went up last month, pushing grocery prices higher by—get this—the most in nearly 50 years. 50 years!

That’s pain. And unless you’re loaded, choices have to be made. Especially if you’re heavily dependent on a fixed income stream like Social Security—like millions of senior citizens are.

What do I mean by heavily dependent? According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), Americans aged 65 and over:

Get 33% of all income from Social Security

50% of married couples and 70% of unmarried persons rely on Social Security for 50% or more of their income from Social Security

21% of married couples and about 45% of unmarried persons rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income

If that’s you, you know the deal: The check’s the same each month for a whole year, but the prices, well, they just keep going up.

At the end of every year, the Social Security Trustees take these higher prices into account by raising monthly checks a few percentage points; this is called a Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA.

But here’s some bad news for the 63 million Americans—nearly one in five—who receive Social Security benefits now: It’s possible that there won’t be much of a cost of living adjustment—if any—for 2021. Why? Because one major component of the Consumer Price Index—and thus the COLA—is fuel prices (heating oil, gasoline and so forth). These prices have plunged, thanks to the coronavirus-induced economic collapse that we’ve seen over the last few months.

Falling energy prices are good for many people obviously, but if you’re retired, don’t drive as much as you used to and live in say, Florida or Arizona, a drop in heating oil and gasoline might not mean that much to you. But that spike in food prices? You’ll have to (pardon the pun) eat that with a Social Security check that could stay flat. The Social Security Trustees (the head Trustee is Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin) will announce the 2021 COLA in October.

A flat-to-modest increase in Social Security that doesn’t keep up with food inflation is, in real terms, a cut. And this wouldn’t be the first time. The COLA for 2020, announced last October, was 1.6%. But in January of this year, government data showed the cost of living actually went up 2.3%, faster than previously forecast. This meant that Social Security recipients were already falling seven-tenths of 1% behind (a 2.3% rise in the cost of living minus the 1.6% COLA). Then came the April food spike.

Food isn’t the only thing going up faster than the overall inflation rate. Health care costs continue to soar as well. Pharmaceutical firms rang in 2020 by hiking drug prices an average 5.8%, according to an analysis by Rx Savings Solutions.Some increases were even higher: Pfizer Inc. raised prices by over 9% on more than 40 products, while AbbVie Inc. lifted the price of its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Hummer—the world’s top-selling drug—by 7.4%.

In turn, numbers like these will surely show up in the annual estimate of senior health care costs that is conducted by Fidelity Investments. In 2019, the asset-management giant estimated that a 65-year old couple retiring in 2019 could expect to spend $285,000 “in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement,” an increase of 1.7% from the year before. Fidelity’s estimate for a 65-year old couple retiring this year has been delayed, a spokeswoman tells me, while analysts review the impact the coronavirus has had on healthcare spending. Between 2015 and 2019, Fidelity’s estimate for a 65-year old couple retiring that year rose $40,000—an increase of 16%.

The cumulative Social Security increase over that period? Just 6.8%, according to the Social Security Administration itself. The COLA doesn’t seem to have much fizz.

It’s vital to remember that maintaining purchasing power—keeping up with the cost of goods and services—is how you maintain your standard of living. But when you’re overly dependent on Social Security—as millions are—and its annual hikes aren’t keeping up with essentials like medicine and food, then in real terms, that’s a cut. Difficult adjustments lie ahead.