https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/unemployment-rate-15-nine-rino-senators-including-lindsey-graham-push-president-trump-offer-work-visas-foreigners-video/

The unemployment in the United States today is at 15%.

There are over 39 million Americans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

And yet on Wednesday nine US Republican Senators wrote President Donald Trump telling him not to restrict work visas for foreignors.

Lindsey Graham was one of nine RINOs who want to bring in more foreign workers when there are 39 million Americans out of work.

These people are soulless.

These RINOs insist it will be good for the economy. Seriously?

Lou Dobbs tonight challenged any of these RINOs to come on his show and debate him on their proposal.

He’s not holding his breath.

[embedded content]