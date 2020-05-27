https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/woman-considers-divorcing-husband-laws-buy-house-next-door/
(FOX NEWS) — Living next door to your in-laws could be a dream come true… or, a total nightmare.
One Mumsnet user has revealed that she’s debating divorcing her husband after his parents bought the house next door, worried that her “judgmental” in-laws will ruin the bliss of the family’s forever home.
On Saturday, user Lotsofluv took to the U.K. parenting forum site to voice her woes about her new neighbors, in a post that has since sparked over 500 comments. Airing her grievances, the mother of three got candid and asked commenters if it’s irrational to fret about the future.