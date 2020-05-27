https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wsj-conspiracy-joe-scarborough/2020/05/27/id/969149

The Wall Street Journal is blasting President Donald Trump for spreading a conspiracy theory on Twitter involving the death of a woman who once worked for MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

“Donald Trump sometimes traffics in conspiracy theories — recall his innuendo in 2016 about Ted Cruz’s father and the JFK assassination — but his latest accusation against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is ugly even for him,” the newspaper said in an editorial posted Tuesday evening.

“Mr. Trump has been tweeting the suggestion that Mr. Scarborough might have had something to do with the death in 2001 of a young woman who worked in his Florida office when Mr. Scarborough was a GOP congressman.”

The newspaper noted there is no evidence of foul play in the woman’s death. It pointed out the coroner ruled she fainted from an undiagnosed heart condition and died of head trauma.

It noted that “the parents and husband of the young woman accepted the coroner’s findings and want the case to stay closed.”

“Suggesting that the talk-show host is implicated in the woman’s death isn’t political hardball,” the Journal said. “It’s a smear. Mr. Trump rightly denounces the lies spread about him in the Steele dossier, yet here he is trafficking in the same sort of trash.”

The newspaper said it was not writing the editorial with any expectation Trump will stop.

And it added: “Perhaps he even thinks this helps him politically, though we can’t imagine how. But Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so.”

