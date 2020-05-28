https://www.theepochtimes.com/a-chorus-of-us-lawmakers-call-for-immediate-investigation-into-george-floyd-killing_3368227.html

U.S. lawmakers have called for a federal investigation into the death of Mr. George Floyd, echoing the President’s orders to the Department of Justice and FBI. Many lawmakers made public statements condemning the brutal death of Floyd and called on the DOJ to investigate the exact circumstances.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said that public outrage should fuel justice and bring about an end to racism.

“No Americans should fear enmity and harm from those sworn to protect us. The death of George Floyd must not be in vain: Our shock and outrage must grow into collective determination to extinguish forever such racist abuse,” Romney said Thursday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in a statement said the actions of the police officer involved was not warranted by the circumstances presented in the video.

“It must be stopped, and those—whatever their profession, whatever their motivation—must be held accountable for actions unjustified by circumstances or fact. What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday recalls the tragic deaths of so, so many others before. I call on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation of Mr. Floyd’s killing immediately,” Hoyer said Wednesday.

The same day, one Minnesota Congressman praised the Minneapolis Police Chief for firing the police officers involved in the death of Floyd but he said an investigation must lead to rooting out the inequities in the criminal justice system.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), “I also join my colleagues in the federal delegation, led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in calling for a swift and exhaustive investigation at all levels of law enforcement—including at the federal level. Mr. Floyd’s family deserves justice. My hope is that by fully prosecuting this case in pursuit of that, we can also begin to seriously address the inequities in our criminal justice system and focus on saving lives, including the lives of black men who have suffered disproportionately under it for centuries.”

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) along with Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman calling for accountability for George Floyd’s death.

The congresswomen said while local investigations were in process, they wanted to see an “independent oversight of law enforcement at all levels.”

“We urge you to ensure that all evidence is quickly secured, including all video footage, and to aggressively pursue justice,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Mr. Floyd’s death appears to be yet another horrifying instance of excessive force leading to the death of African Americans across this country,” the lawmakers continued.

The same day, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation, “There should be a federal investigation, not only into those police departments, but as appropriate their days offices and what it also should happen is that there should be a federal investigation into civil rights abuses.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), on Wednesday, called for the arrest of police officers involved in the killing of Floyd. Saying, “Firing the officers that killed #GeorgeFloyd was the right first move. The second? Arrest them. #icantbreathe.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has ordered the DOJ and FBI to expedite an investigation into the death of George Floyd.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump said on Twitter.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement,” he said. “My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

