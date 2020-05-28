https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/28/a-ray-of-hope-in-otherwise-dismal-economic-news-n439530

With those people added, the number of claims filed last week could be as high as 3.1 million, though there could be some overlap between the new program and traditional unemployment benefits.

But there’s one, small ray of hope nestled in all these grim statistics. The number of continuing claims — people who had previously filed for unemployment and received benefits for at least a week — actually fell last month.

Continuing claims fell by more than 3 million to 21 million overall, marking the first decline in continuing claims during the pandemic. In other words, 3 million people who had previously filed unemployment claims during the pandemic — and continued receiving benefits for more than one weekly period — have reentered the workforce as multiple states, including Georgia, Florida, and Texas, have all begun the reopening process.

Could the economy rebound more forcefully than many economists (and the Federal Reserve) are saying? I would say the chances are as good as the employment picture recovering slowly and painfully.

This is an unprecedented situation and economists who predict quick or slow recovery shouldn’t be doing so. No one knows. Most projections are based on historical trends and numbers. There is no history to look at. There’s nothing in our past that would indicate how the economy will recover.

The economy was strong before the pandemic hit. Will that matter? There was full employment before the lockdown? Will that affect how labor recovers?

I don’t know and neither do economists. Trump is creating the conditions for a strong, rapid recovery by lifting the regulatory burden from many industries. Will it work?

I guess we’ll know after the November election.

