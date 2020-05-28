https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/karlyn-borysenko-left-the-left

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” psychologist and author Karlyn Borysenko joined BlazeTV host Dave Rubin to reveal why a lifelong liberal decided to attend a Trump rally, and then walk away from the Democratic Party based on what she learned about the other side.

Karlyn told Dave that it all started when she witnessed her online knitting community turn toxic after the knitting site instituted a policy that sharply divided users by banning any patterns related to President Donald Trump. She went on to describe the strange but true story of how online “social justice warrior woke mobs” targeted and destroyed the businesses of certain users because of their political opinions. Her experiences with this kind of cancel culture inspired her to seek out other points of view — so she decided to attend a Trump rally despite her friends’ dire warnings.

Karlyn detailed what it was like to attend a Trump event as a lifelong democrat and how she was treated. She documented her experience in an article on Medium as a warning to the Democratic Party. Though her article caused her to lose clients and friends on the left, she says leaving the left has actually improved her life.

