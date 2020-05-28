https://www.dailywire.com/news/as-minneapolis-burns-ilhan-omar-tweets-in-part-our-anger-is-just-our-anger-is-warranted

As Minneapolis burned late on Wednesday over the death of George Floyd, Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN), who represents the district, fired off a series of tweets on the matter after previously condemning law enforcement for trying to disperse rioters, saying, “Our anger is just. Our anger is warranted.”

On Tuesday, rioters damaged windows, a police car, and sprayed graffiti at a police precinct and were met with police in riot gear who eventually fired tear gas at the protesters, according to MPR News.

Omar responded to the event by writing on Twitter: “Shooting rubber bullets and tear gas at unarmed protesters when there are children present should never be tolerated. Ever. What is happening tonight in our city is shameful. Police need to exercise restraint, and our community needs space to heal.”

The violence and riots were significantly worse on Wednesday night as numerous businesses were completely destroyed, stores looted, buildings burnt to the ground, and other acts of violence were committed.

During the violent riots, Omar tweeted: “I am heartbroken. Horrified at the needless death of George Floyd, another innocent black man murdered by police in our community. Frustrated that we keep finding ourselves in this position as a city. Angry that justice still seems out of reach.”

“Our anger is just. Our anger is warranted. And our priority right now must be protecting one another,” Omar continued. “Violence only begets violence. More force is only going to lead to more lives lost and more devastation. We must prioritize the safety of our community. We can rebuild, but we cannot bring back lives.”

The first three tweets from Omar were sent out all within the span of a minute. Approximately 20 minutes later, after she started to face backlash over her remarks, Omar added: “We should and must protest peacefully. But let us end the cycle of violence now.”

Floyd’s death, which happened while he was in police custody, has quickly been overshadowed by media coverage of the violent riots and looting that is happening in the area.

President Donald Trump responded to the matter on Wednesday night by stating that he had directed federal authorities to investigate the matter in an expedited manner.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump tweeted. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz warned residents on Twitter: “The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.”

