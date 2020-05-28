https://www.dailywire.com/news/attorney-general-barr-launches-new-investigation-into-obama-era-unmasking-scandal

Attorney General William Barr has reportedly launched a new investigation into the Obama-era “unmasking” scandal that has made news in recent weeks after new information has come to light.

Appearing on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, Department of Justice Director of Communications Kerri Kupec told Hannity that “yes,” Barr has launched a new investigation.

“So, John Durham, as part of his investigation, had been looking at the issue of unmasking. And the attorney general determined that certain aspects of unmasking needed to be reviewed separately, as a support to John Durham’s investigation,” Kupec said. “So, he tapped John Bash, one of our U.S. attorneys out of Texas, to do just that.”

“And, Sean, obviously, we know that unmasking inherently isn’t wrong. But, certainly, the frequency, the motivation and the reasoning behind unmasking can be problematic,” Kupec continued. “And when you’re looking at unmasking as part of a broader investigation, like John Durham’s investigation, looking specifically at who was unmasking whom can add a lot to our understanding about motivation and big-picture events.”

Hannity later said that sources had told him that members of the Trump family and journalists might have been unmasked and asked Kupec if the DOJ was going to look into that.

“Well, that’s why the attorney general determined that it was appropriate to look at unmasking as a support to John Durham’s investigation, and looking specifically at episodes both before and after the election,” Kupec responded. “And, like I said, the frequency, who was unmasking whom, these — all of these circumstances and events can shed light and give us a better understanding of what happened with respect to President Trump, his campaign, then, of course, what happened after he was elected as well.”

