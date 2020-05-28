https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-scolds-reporter-not-wearing-mask-empty-street-creepy-orwellian-video/

2020 presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden chastised a reporter for not wearing a mask while walking his dog on an empty street.

There is no evidence to support wearing a mask outside is helpful.

In the past week, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that masks are little more than symbols.

Virtue signaling.

Biden emerged from his basement for the first time in months on Monday and he looked like a complete idiot wearing a face mask.

Now he’s telling everyone to wear a mask.

“Dave, what the hell? I told you to wear your mask outside,” Big Brother Joe Biden said.

The reporter then puts a mask on and asks his overlord Biden for approval, “Is this better?”

This video was creepy.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden chastized a reporter for not wearing a mask on an empty street in his TikTok debut. pic.twitter.com/vCrcVgaq4S — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 28, 2020

Here’s hypocrite Biden sitting outside without a mask over his face.

Joe Biden today: “You need to wear your mask outside. I don’t care if you’re just walking your dog.” Joe Biden 2 days ago: pic.twitter.com/eYw8hAJZin — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2020

The government demanding citizens cover their faces is a slippery slope.

What’s next? Mandatory burkas for women?

