As Ed wrote earlier, there were riots and looting in Minnesota last night in response to the death of George Floyd. A spontaneous protest also broke out in Los Angeles with Black Lives Matter protesters walking onto the 101 freeway and blocking traffic. Protesters became angry when they caught site of two LAPD cruisers. Windows were smashed and one protesters was injured after he jumped on the hood of one of the cars. Here’s how the protest in LA began.

Happening now in Los Angeles. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/T2QgpdW6HN — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) May 28, 2020

After chanting for a while near the Hall of Justice on Temple St., protesters moved onto the 101 freeway.

While all of this was happening on the street, Police Chief Michel Moore issued a statement on Twitter about the death of George Floyd saying what he saw in the viral video was excessive force and lack of compassion that tarnished the badge of police officers.

Around this time, protesters walked onto the freeway and began blocking traffic:

Protestors are now shutting down the 101 near DTLA, reports @bfeinzimer pic.twitter.com/UHD4vcHCuK — L.A. TACO 🌴🌮 (@LATACO) May 28, 2020

The protesters formed a line blocking the freeway.

At some point police cars arrived at the blockade to try to remove the protesters from the freeway but the first two cruisers were attacked by the protesters. As you can see, protesters swarm the first car, including one person who is sitting on the hood. When someone throws a skateboard through the car’s back window, the driver accelerates and the guy on the hood rolls off and hits his head on the roadway. A second cruiser pulls up, possibly looking to render aid to the man, but that car is also attacked by the protesters.

Black Lives Matter protesters smash the windows of two California Highway Patrol cruisers on the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles https://t.co/SUQFIhetFn pic.twitter.com/ILvgUGUHOa — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) May 28, 2020

Here’s the same incident as seen from a chopper overhead (2nd clip below):

The injured protester was eventually transported to a hospital. At some point around the time all of this was happening on the freeway a city-wide tactical alert was issued:

BREAKING: LAPD has called a citywide tactical alert as protests continue in Downtown Los Angeles area. Officers held over past their shifts and will only respond high-priority calls per officials. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) May 28, 2020

The protesters eventually moved off the freeway and back into the streets. Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered people to clear out or face arrest.

BREAKING: LAPD has just declared an unlawful assembly at Los Angeles/Temple. Telling crowd they need to disperse within 5 minutes or face arrest. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/hdxQVT6OaP — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 28, 2020

Protesters were still out marching for several more hours. Later, Police Chief Moore said some rocks and bottles were thrown but no officers were injured.

Just did an impromptu cell phone interview with LAPD Chief Michael Moore in front of his tagged LAPD HQ building. Called the freeway violence “disturbing”, says he hears the protester’s anger and understands. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/YSbHsIxebT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 28, 2020

No arrests were made according to this CBS LA report on the situation.

