The Boston Marathon was canceled by the Boston Athletic Association, which in a tweet said a virtual event will be staged in September.

All participants who signed up for the April 20 race will be offered a refund and can participate in a virtual event Sept. 7–14. Participants in the virtual race will run the marathon distance 26.2 miles and upload data to a fitness app.

Mayor Marty Walsh, in a tweet, said the organizers “with our input and support” determined a one-day race isn’t feasible.

“This kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or any time this year,” he said.

