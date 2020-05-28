https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-draft-leaked-trump-administrations-social-media-executive-order/

President Trump is expected to roll out his executive order on social media censorship on Thursday.

This comes after Twitter censored his account this week with fake news on mail-in voting.

The website Protocol got a leaked draft of the president’s executive order on Thursday morning.

According to Protocol:

** The new order empowers the FCC to review Section 230

** The new order forwards complaints of anti-conservative bias filed with the White House over to the FTC

** The new order asks federal agencies to pull back digital ad dollars!

TRENDING: Looters Raid Target Store Near Minneapolis in Midst of ‘George Floyd Protests’ – Steal TVs, Clothes, Groceries – No Police Around! (VIDEO)

we got a draft of Trump’s social media executive order. here’s a rundown: -empowers FCC to review Section 230

-forwards complaints of anti-conservative bias filed with the White House over to the FTC

-asks federal agencies to pull back digital ad $$

-!https://t.co/NjtHmBAaDG — Emily Birnbaum (@birnbaum_e) May 28, 2020

Via Protocol:

A draft of an executive order that President Donald Trump may sign as soon as Thursday could dramatically expand the government’s ability to punish social media platforms, marking the Trump administration’s most aggressive salvo yet in its battle against alleged anti-conservative bias on platforms including Twitter and Facebook. A draft of the expansive executive order, circulated to stakeholders and obtained by Protocol late Wednesday night, would pull multiple levers of governmental power — including federal agencies, the U.S. attorney general and the White House — in order to blast the tech giants over allegations that their platforms censor conservative voices. The executive order comes on the heels of a bitter, days-long fight over Twitter’s decision to fact-check one of Trump’s recent tweets — and five months before the presidential election, signaling that Trump believes it could be a galvanizing issue for his base amid a pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

