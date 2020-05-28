https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-police-station-fire-livestream

Another night of protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, culminated on Thursday in an assault on the 3rd precinct police station by protesters who tried to light it on fire after police abandoned the area.

Rioters breached the station at about 10:30 p.m. One of the protesters broadcast a livestream from the station on social media.

Rioters could be seen in the livestream video trying to start fires in the building and stealing equipment. Others shot fireworks at the building from the outside.

“Can’t believe what I’m seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct’s building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building,” tweeted reporter Julio Rosas.

Protesters targeted the station because the police officers involved in the controversial death of George Floyd were from the 3rd precinct.

Rosas later tweeted video of the police abandoning the station as protesters chased after them and threw objects at them.

Earlier on Thursday, the governor of Minnesota called on the state’s National Guard to help re-establish order in Minneapolis. Also on Thursday, law enforcement officials held a media briefing to update the public on the progress in the investigation against the officers who killed George Floyd.

Here’s more about the protest from NBC News:

[embedded content]

Watch live: Protests continue in Twin Cities after death of George Floyd



www.youtube.com



[Ed. Note: This article has been updated with new information.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

