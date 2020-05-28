https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-minnesota-governor-activates-national-guard-respond-looting-rioting-george-floyds-death/

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) activated the National Guard on Thursday evening to respond to looting and rioting over George Floyd’s death.

Last night Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) asked Walz to deploy National Guard troops.

Governor Walz signed an executive order calling in the National Guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.

The AutoZone was completely engulfed in flames.

Wendy’s was also torched after rioters set an entire block in south Minneapolis on fire!

The violence and looting spread to St. Paul on Thursday.

Officers in St. Paul deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse the looters raiding a Target store.

“While many Minnesotans are taking extensive safety precautions while exercising their right to protest, the demonstration last night became incredibly unsafe for all involved,” Walz said in a statement. “The purpose of the National Guard is to protect people, to protect people safely demonstrating, and to protect small business owners.”

Why did Governor Walz wait until after countless business were razed to the ground before he called in the National Guard??

