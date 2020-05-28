https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-rioters-storm-minneapolis-polices-3rd-precinct-set-fires-police-retreat-abandon-building-video/

Where is the National Guard?!

Protests erupted on Wednesday and continued into Thursday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Governor Walz signed an executive order calling in the National Guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

The National Guard was no where to be seen and the 3rd precinct has now been taken over by rioters!

Minneapolis police retreated and abandoned the 3rd precinct!

FOX News ran video of the mob taking over the building!

Rioters stormed the building and set fires!

🚨🚨🚨: Can’t believe what I’m seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct’s building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

These were taken in the 3rd precinct’s parking lot after police abandoned the building. Trying to get video up but my data is terrible in this area. pic.twitter.com/oLiwk09mn6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

WATCH LIVESTREAM:

This appears to be a livestream of protesters in Minneapolis who’ve broken into the 3rd Precinct – the one to which the police officers involved in the George Floyd incident belonged https://t.co/oFrSbjQVX3 — Evan Hill (@evanchill) May 29, 2020

More footage:

Minneapolis 3rd precinct the police have retreated, fires outside the precinct pic.twitter.com/SxeQRpMvog — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 29, 2020

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

