Where is the National Guard?!

Protests erupted on Wednesday and continued into Thursday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Governor Walz signed an executive order calling in the National Guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

The National Guard was no where to be seen and the 3rd precinct has now been taken over by rioters!

Minneapolis police retreated and abandoned the 3rd precinct!

FOX News ran video of the mob taking over the building!

[embedded content]

Rioters stormed the building and set fires!

WATCH LIVESTREAM:

More footage:

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

