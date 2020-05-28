https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-storm-police-station-in-minneapolis-set-fires-at-facility

Rioters stormed the headquarters of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct late on Thursday night in response to the death of George Floyd, and have reportedly started setting fires at the building.

Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas wrote on Twitter: “Can’t believe what I’m seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct’s building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building.”

🚨🚨🚨: Can’t believe what I’m seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct’s building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Nick Woltman, a reporter for the Pioneer Press, tweeted a video of the incident, writing: “The protesters appear to have overrun the third precinct in Minneapolis. After the fence went down, officers loaded into squads and seemed to abandon the building. Protesters are now warning each other that the National Guard is on its way.”

The protesters appear to have overrun the third precinct in Minneapolis. After the fence went down, officers loaded into squads and seemed to abandon the building. Protesters are now warning each other that the National Guard is on its way. pic.twitter.com/0yyR8P9FbO — Nick Woltman (@nickwoltman) May 29, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

