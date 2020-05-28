https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/28/breaking-walz-activates-national-guard-control-rioting-twin-cities/

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey had made the request earlier. The spread of attacks into Saint Paul’s Midway probably convinced Tim Walz to finally make the call. The governor issued an executive order authorizing the National Guard to impose order on the streets in the wake of rioting the last two days, an offshoot of protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody:

Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.” … “It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect. George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd,” Walz said.

Walz also issued a peacetime emergency order to allow for greater coordination:

The National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities needed to respond to and recover from this emergency, according to the news release. About 200 Minnesota State Patrol troopers will also assist in public safety efforts over the next several days. The order also declares a peacetime emergency, which activates the State Emergency Operations Center.

