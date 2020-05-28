http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/W4Nvr6gFWWQ/buildings-trashed-burned-down-across-minneapolis-overnight

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of buildings along Lake Street in Minneapolis were broken into, looted, and burned late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Authorities struggled to contain the riots, which began after protests over the death of George Floyd.

According to Minneapolis police, one person was fatally shot at Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street just after 9 p.m.

The Lake Street Target store was completely ransacked, and an Auto Zone location was burned down. The Cub Foods at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue were looted.

Smaller businesses, such as Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, were also looted, reports the Star Tribune.

So many buildings were burning that smoke plumes became visible on weather radars, MPR Weather reported.

I-94 at Highway 55 just after 5 a.m. Thursday. Image via Minnesota Department of Transportation

Several reporters were eventually pulled from the scenes for their safety.

I will not be posting anymore about looting or destruction tonight as things have gotten way out of control. We have fallen back to a safer distance. To all my colleagues and neighbors, please stay safe.

— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) May 28, 2020

Got pulled. Scullin Out

— Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 28, 2020

Later into the night, a large building on Lake Street and 26th Avenue South erupted in flames.

Many of the shops destroyed along this stretch of Lake Street are immigrant-owned businesses — many of which were already struggling during the pandemic. “Now it’s worse,” said Roberto Hernandez, who stood guard outside his nutrition store for 5 hours to protect it from looters.

— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Vandals also made their way into Uptown. FOX 9’s Paul Blume reported the Hennepin Lake Liquor was broken into and looted.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey both pleaded for peace:

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight. https://t.co/kRZuWGJY29

— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 28, 2020

The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone’s safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene.

— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 28, 2020

Metro Transit said Thursday its Blue Line will be shutdown indefinitely.

Due to the riotous behavior and out of a precaution for riders and our employees, METRO Blue Line trains will not run until further notice. There also will not be replacement bus service for the METRO Blue Line.

— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) May 28, 2020

The scale of the damage caused overnight will likely take weeks to assess.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

